Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Donald Trump ‘man of peace’ for India ceasefire intervention

Pakistan will remain grateful to US President Donald Trump for his timely role in helping facilitate a ceasefire with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, PTI reported.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the US Embassy on Thursday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, Sharif described relations between Pakistan and the United States as a longstanding and special partnership that has endured for nearly 80 years.

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Referring to the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan last year, triggered by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the prime minister said Trump's intervention played a key role in ending hostilities.

Here's what Sharif said "Last year, following India's unprovoked aggression after the Pahalgam incident, it was President Trump's timely and most decisive intervention that resulted in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India on 10 May, last year," he claimed.

"We shall forever remain grateful to President Trump for restoring peace in South Asia and saving millions of people. In this context, he will always be remembered as a man of peace," Shehbaz said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped secure peace between India and Pakistan following the military conflict. India, however, has consistently maintained that the understanding was reached directly between the two countries and has rejected claims of third-party mediation.

Shehbaz also lauded Trump's "unique" leadership style, saying the US president had brought "energy and resolve" to Washington's international engagement and pursuit of its interests.

Under his "bold and visionary leadership", the US "continues to inspire confidence and dynamism, while advancing peace, progress and prosperity", the prime minister said.

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Recalling the history of bilateral ties, Shehbaz noted that the US was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan after its creation in 1947, and highlighted cooperation in security, trade, investment, agriculture, science, education, health and energy.

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"Ours is a true and special relationship, spanning over nearly eight decades and encompassing cooperation not only in security and counter-terrorism, but equally so in trade, investment, agriculture, science, education, health, energy and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

On regional diplomacy, Shehbaz claimed that Pakistan was playing a role in facilitating contacts between the US and Iran and thanked Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for his contribution to ongoing peace efforts.

"As I speak, these efforts continue with the support of Iran and the United States, and let us pray that we achieve long-lasting peace as early as possible," he said.

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In her remarks, US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker described Pakistan and the US as "true strategic partners" and said the relationship was based on mutual respect, aligned interests and a shared vision for security and prosperity.

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She said Trump's approach towards Pakistan had been "direct, personal and consequential", focused on delivering results, managing crises and seizing opportunities.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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