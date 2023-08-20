President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, claims he did not give consent to two bills, alleging his staff undermined his command.

In a sudden and shocking change of events, the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, has claimed that he did not give consent to the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 while alleging that his own staff has undermined his will and command. Arif Alvi's remarks came just as reports started doing rounds that President has given his nod to the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said, "As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws." The Pakistani president said he returned the unsigned law and confirmed with his staff if the proposed legislation have been returned. He said he was assured that the legislation have been returned.

"I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected," Arif Alvi said.

A couple of weeks ago, amidst opposition lawmakers' criticism, both bills secured approval from the Senate and National Assembly. They have now been forwarded to the president for his final endorsement.

The amended Army Act paves the way for the punishment of up to five years for disclosure of any information that could challenge the security of Pakistan or the armed forces. Defamation of the Army is also punishable. Another amendment bars retired servicemen from engaging in politics.

Additionally, the legislation prohibits individuals from Army from participating in any form of political involvement for a duration of two years following their "retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal, or dismissal from service."