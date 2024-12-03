Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese-built power plants is strangling its economy
Saeed Shah , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Dec 2024, 06:08 PM IST
SummaryPakistan turned to Beijing to solve a crippling energy shortage. Now, the country is crushed by debt and sky-high energy prices—and its economy is spiraling.
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—When Muhammad Imtiaz received an electricity bill of over $120 last summer, he panicked. The bill, for June and July, was all he earns in a month of ferrying passengers on his motorbike in the scrappy suburbs outside Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.
