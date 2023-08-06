Pakistan's textile industry struggles amidst job losses, economic crisis4 min read 06 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Pakistan's textile industry, which makes up 60% of the country's exports, has been hit hard by competition from other Asian countries, as well as the economic slowdown and political instability.
Lubna Babar, a factory worker, experienced job loss earlier this year due to the crisis in the Pakistan textile industry. The industry has been facing tough competition from more agile Asian rivals, leading to a decline in its position, AFP reported.
