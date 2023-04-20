Pakistan's tough fiscal measures result in two-year high current account surplus2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:55 AM IST
The Pakistani government has made various economic modifications including hikes in fuel prices, raising taxes, and others demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release the bailout package.
Crisis-hit Pakistan reported a current account surplus for the first time in almost two and a half years due to an ongoing ban on non-essential imports in a country that’s waiting for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive a $6.5 billion bailout program.
