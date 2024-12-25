China is not short on snowy attractions. A building called 'Genting Heavenly Palace' is located near Changbai Mountain in China and is entirely made of snow. The magnificent palace covers around 15,000 square metres (1,61,000 sq ft), and uses around 80,000 cubic metres (2,82,500 sq ft) of snow, Sky News reported.

But 'Genting Heavenly Palace' is not the only snowy attraction in the country. On December 23, 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo began trial operation in Harbin, an iconic winter tourism destinations in China, according to Xinhua News.

Harbin, also knows as the 'Ice City', is famous for its unique ice and snow landscape. It's Snow Sculpture Art Expo is expected to display more than 260 snow sculptures.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Harbin, renowned as the "Ice City," has widespread recognition for its distinctive ice and snow landscapes, particularly for its vibrant and highly popular winter tourism activities last year. As a result, public interest in the destination remains strong this winter, a report stated.

It added that the theme of the expo was "Shared Dreams, Shared Hearts, Ice and Snow Legends" and covered an area of 1.5 million square metres. It “is expected to display more than 260 snow sculptures featuring diverse cultural elements, including the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games to be held in February 2025.”

Aerial drone photo taken during the expo showed many giant snow sculpture at the 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Check out some pictures below:

Credit: Xinhua News

