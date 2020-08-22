Palantir lost $580 mn in 2019, adds lockup period ahead of listing

According to people with knowledge of Palantir’s confidentially filed IPO documents, the company lost $579 million on revenue of $742 million in 2019. Palantir reported $488 million in revenue during the first six months of 2020, an amount expected to be higher in the second half of the year because the company has historically booked roughly 60% of revenue during the fourth quarter when government contracts are finalized, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.