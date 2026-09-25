Palestine president Mahmoud Abbas at UNGA — What he said on Israeli settlements, US visa ban and elections

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas used his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Thursday (September 24), to warn that Israeli policies were threatening not only the prospects of a two-state solution but the continued presence of Palestinians on their land.

Abbas delivered the address through a pre-recorded video from Ramallah after the United States denied him a visa to attend the UN gathering in New York. The UN General Assembly had earlier approved a mechanism allowing him to address the assembly virtually.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Mahmoud Abbas say about the threat to Palestinians during his UNGA address? ⌵ Mahmoud Abbas warned that Israeli policies threaten not only the prospects of a two-state solution but the very existence of Palestinians on their homeland, citing settlement expansion as a key factor. 2 Why did Mahmoud Abbas deliver his UN speech virtually? ⌵ Abbas delivered his UN speech virtually because the United States denied him a visa to attend the gathering in New York. 3 How did Abbas respond to the US visa denial? ⌵ Abbas criticized the US for the visa denial, calling it an unlawful punitive measure and rejected the justifications provided by Washington. 4 What was Abbas' call to action regarding US engagement? ⌵ Abbas called on the US to lift the restrictions, resume dialogue with Palestinian leadership, and support efforts to implement a two-state solution. 5 What significance did Abbas place on international recognition of Palestine? ⌵ Abbas emphasized that while 160 countries have recognized Palestine, more countries should do so, linking recognition to the preservation of Palestinian territory necessary for statehood.

Here are the key takeaways from Abbas' UNGA address:

1. Israeli policies threaten Palestinians' existence Abbas said the danger facing Palestinians had gone beyond the erosion of prospects for a two-state solution.

“The danger is no longer limited to undermining the two-state solution and preventing the realization of the Palestinian state. It has now come to threaten the very life and existence of the Palestinian people on their homeland.”

He warned that Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was fragmenting Palestinian territory.

2. Abbas condemns US visa denial Abbas criticised Washington for denying him a visa to attend the UN General Assembly, calling the measures “unlawful punitive measures”.

“We reject these unlawful punitive measures, as well as the accusations and justifications on which they were based.”

The US has previously cited Palestinian efforts to internationalise the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and actions involving international tribunals as reasons for visa restrictions on Abbas and other Palestinian officials.

3. Call for US to resume dialogue Abbas called on Washington to lift the measures, resume dialogue with the Palestinian leadership and support international efforts to implement a two-state solution.

His appeal comes as the US continues to play a central role in efforts to shape the future political arrangements involving Israel and the Palestinians.

4. Warning over West Bank settlements Abbas accused Israel of using settlement expansion to fragment Palestinian territory.

He said the expansion was aimed at separating the northern West Bank from the south and isolating East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings.

“This requires urgent and responsible intervention by the United Nations Security Council.”

The UN secretary-general has also warned that settlement expansion and violence in the occupied West Bank are undermining prospects for a viable Palestinian state.

5. Calls for more countries to recognise Palestine Abbas said 160 countries had recognised the State of Palestine and urged other countries to follow suit.

He argued that international recognition should be accompanied by action to preserve the territory on which a Palestinian state would be established.

“Saving the solution begins with preserving the land on which the Palestinian state is to be established and protecting the people who live on it.”

6. Gaza, West Bank and East Jerusalem are connected Abbas said developments in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem should not be viewed as separate issues.

“What is taking place in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem are not isolated incidents…”

7. Palestinians are preparing for elections Abbas announced that Palestinians were moving toward legislative elections on November 28, followed by the renewal of institutions of the Palestinian National Council and eventually presidential elections.

He said: “We have completed the national reform program to which we committed ourselves before our people and the international community.”