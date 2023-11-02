Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Palestine war | Amy Schumer clarifies pro-Israel stance, responds to backlash: ‘What hurts the most…’

Palestine war | Amy Schumer clarifies pro-Israel stance, responds to backlash: ‘What hurts the most…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Amy Schumer clarifies her pro-Israel stance on the Israel-Palestine war, questioning the actions of Hamas and advocating for a ceasefire.

Amy Schumer speaks onstage during Revels & Revelations 11 hosted by Bring Change To Mind in support of teen mental health at City Winery on October 09, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images/AFP

Amy Schumer has been using Instagram to share her views on the Israel-Palestine war. The well-known comedian has advocated for Israel and called into question the actions of Hamas.

“You are aligning with terrorists who pledge to kill every last Jew in the Middle East, the planet, and to destroy all free society. A cease fire so they can regroup, rearm, and massacre again? I can’t afford to be as kind and moral as you, guess. I’ll just call for Hamas to surrender and bring the hostages safely home!" she wrote in one of her earlier Instagram posts.

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates

Her posts have dissected the international calls for a ceasefire. She challenged them as being insufficient amid anti-Jewish sentiments on a global level. Schumer's pointed questions about the use of words like 'apartheid', 'colonizer' and 'Zionist'. These terminologies, in her opinion, unfairly demonise the Jewish people. Her comments, but, have attracted backlash from netizens.

Schumer has responded to the backlash from netizens who condemned her pro-Israel commentary. She articulates her longing for peace and safety. She says she wants it for all, Palestinians, Israelis, Jews and Muslims alike. She distances herself from accusations of Islamophobia and approval of violence.

The comedian addresses the personal jabs aimed at her career and physical appearance. She reaffirms her self-made success and her detachment from any significant familial influence. She notes that familial ties with Senator Chuck Schumer played no part in her success. She counters the claims of being a 'failed comic' by citing her success in the industry.

‘We are all in a lot of pain’

Schumer emphasises a narrative of commonality in pain and love. She suggests that, despite the deep divisions, there exists a fundamental mutual affection among people.

“People calling me a failed comic. I’m the most successful female comedian of all time. I’m ugly/fat okay Sorry you aren’t attracted to me. I found someone who is. I hope you find someone too. We are all in a lot of pain. What hurts the most is that we all actually love each other. You hate Jews. You don’t know why. I still love you," she wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 11:16 AM IST
