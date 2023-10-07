Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country and raising the likelihood of a new round of heavy fighting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An AFP journalist and medics said that at least one person had been killed in Israel.

The early morning barrage lasted more than 30 minutes. Its sound could be heard in Haza and sirens wailed as far away as Tel Aviv, according to a report published by The Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 70-year-old woman was critically injured when a rocket hit a building in southern Israel, and a 20-year-old man was also moderately injured by rocket shrapnel, said Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency.

Following this, the Israel Defense Minister approved a call-up of military reservists, Reuters reported.

The Israeli military says it is striking targets in the Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hamas' armed wing declared it had started "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". "We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the group said.

A video from Gaza showed what looked like the lifeless body of an Israeli soldier being trampled by an angry crowd shouting “God is Great." Another video appeared to show Palestinian militants dragging away a live Israeli soldier on a motorcycle.

Other videos showed a crowd of Palestinian men dancing around and atop an Israeli tank that was on fire. The authenticity of the videos could not immediately be verified. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is pertinent to mention that the Israeli military usually carries out airstrikes in response to rocket fire, raising the likelihood of wider fighting. However, there was no claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.

The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, AP reported.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The blockade has devastated the territory's economy. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year, as per AP reports.

Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!