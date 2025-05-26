Palestinian official claims Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire deal; US envoy Steve Witkoff, Israel dispute it: Report

A Palestinian official said on Monday that the terrorist group has agreed to a ceasefire proposal attributed to US special envoy Steve Witkoff — a claim dismissed by both an Israel official and Witkoff himself, according to a report.

The offer included a 70-day truce, release of 10 Israeli hostages in two batches, partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the freeing of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences, Reuters reported citing a source as saying.

“The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” the news outlet quoted a source as saying.

Hamas offers full hostage release for full Israeli pullout Hamas has continued to express willingness to release all remaining hostages captured during its October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel—if Israel agrees to a complete withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

Netanyahu insists on Hamas’s defeat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that any ceasefire must be temporary and tied to hostage releases, stressing that the war will not end until Hamas is eradicated.

Gaza conflict toll mounts Israel's campaign in Gaza began after Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages on October 7. In response, Israel launched a relentless military operation that has since killed nearly 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.