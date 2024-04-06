Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ News / World/  Palestinian supporters heckle 'super predator' Hillary Clinton after Biden fundraiser: 'Their screams...'
BackBack

Palestinian supporters heckle 'super predator' Hillary Clinton after Biden fundraiser: 'Their screams...'

Livemint

Pro-Palestine protesters criticize Bill and Hillary Clinton at a fundraiser in New York, accusing Hillary of supporting genocide. Over 33,000 people in Gaza have died since Israel's conflict with Hamas began.

US President Joe Biden urged an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza this week as the Israel-Hamas war reached the six month mark. (AFP)Premium
US President Joe Biden urged an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza this week as the Israel-Hamas war reached the six month mark. (AFP)

Pro-Palestine protesters lashed out at former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary on Wednesday as the duo left a election fundraiser. The former State Secretary was dubbed a ‘super predator’ who was ‘helping to facilitate the genocide of Palestinians’ as she exited the Music Box Theater in New York. More than 33,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas following the October 7 attack.

Videos shared online show the agitators hurling epithets as the two Democratic leaders exited the venue. Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda came together earlier this week for a 'Broadway fundraiser' intended to ‘help save American democracy’. The musical by Shaina Taub is based on the suffragists and American Women’s suffrage movement.

“F***ing piece of s**t Hillary! Over 34,000 people are dead, Hillary. Call yourself a feminist? Women are dying in Gaza," screamed one female protester.

“Stop holding fundraisers for genocide you f***ing coward," cursed another.

“Bill Clinton, you're a genocide supporter. F*** you, you piece of s**t," yelled a third.

President Biden urged an "immediate ceasefire" on Thursday amid widespread fury over an Israeli air strike that killed aid workers in Gaza.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Apr 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App