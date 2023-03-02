Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich raked up a controversy by saying that the Palestinian village of Huwara should be “wiped out." This comes days after violence erupted in the occupied West Bank villages and several houses were torched fire following the death of two Israeli brothers.

“I think the village of Huwara needs to be wiped out. I think the state of Israel should do it," was quoted by Israeli media on Wednesday. Smotrich also look after the civil administration in the occupied West Bank.

Ned Price, the spokesperson of the state department called the comments by the finance minister irresponsible. "They were repugnant. They were disgusting," Price said. "And just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence," he added.

Later, Smotrich released a statement claiming that the media has misinterpreted his words. The minister, however, did not retract his statement or issue any sort of apology for it.

"I spoke about how Huwara is a hostile village that has become a terrorist outpost" where attacks against Jews are launched daily, Smotrich said. He added that it is forbidden to take laws into one's own hands.

"I support a disproportionate response by the (Israeli military) and the security forces to every act of terrorism," including the "deportation of the families of the terrorists," Smotrich added.

After a gun attack on two Israeli brothers, violence erupted in the area in which one Palestinian was killed while several houses were also destroyed. The Israeli police informed on Wednesday that they have arrested 10 suspects in the attack.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry reported that an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank resulted in the death of a Palestinian man. The raid was conducted as a response to the recent fatal shooting of an Israeli-American motorist.

The Israeli army stated that two individuals attempted to escape after entering the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho, where soldiers were trying to arrest suspects related to the Monday shooting attack. As a result, soldiers fired at them.