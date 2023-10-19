Israel-Hamas war news: UK Prime minister Rishi Sunak has reached Israel amid Benjamin Netanyahu's war with Hamas fighters. Sunak's visit comes at the heel of a speculated ground invasion by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Sunak met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Israel on Thursday, Sunak's office said, where the pair stressed the need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region.

"The Prime Minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end," Sunak's office said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunak also agreed with Herzog to continue working to secure the release of British nationals who have been taken hostage in the conflict, the statement added. Sunak also held a private meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the meet with British PM Sunak, Israel President Isaac Herzog tweets, "During such difficult days, we see clearly who are the true friends of the State of Israel. Thank you Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak for coming to Israel and for your support and firm stand by the Israeli people. It is time to express a clear moral voice - this is a battle for the values of all humanity. The world needs to understand that if we do not prevent Hamas and other terrorist organizations from carrying out murderous and criminal attacks - they will not stop with Israel." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 points from PM Sunak's visit -"Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," UK PM Rishi Sunak said.

-“I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always," Sunak tweeted as he landed in Tel Aviv. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-“Above all, I’m here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," he told reporters on his arrival in Israel.

-“The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict. I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort," he said.

-Sunak’s visit coincides with that of his Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, who began a multi-country visit across the Middle East on Thursday night as part of efforts to help prevent the conflict from spreading across the region and to work towards a peaceful resolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-As death toll mounts with Israel's incessant bombarding of Gaza, Western leaders are queueing up to visit Netanyahu in a bid to avoid the conflict sucking in other countries.

-Sunak’s visit follows others by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday

-Earlier Wednesday, Sunak said British intelligence was working rapidly to establish who was behind the blast at the Gaza hospital. Speaking in Parliament, he urged MPs not to “rush to judgment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-As Sunak prepares to meet other leaders in the region, he also faces complicated domestic politics to navigate. The Israel-Hamas conflict has led to a surge of reports of anti-Semitic incidents, as well as those of Islamophobia, Bloomberg reports.

(With agency inputs)

