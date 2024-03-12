Palestinians begin Ramadan under shadow of Israel-Gaza war, Netanyahu ignores Biden's warning | 7 points
Palestinians ushered in the month of Ramadan under constant bombardment on Monday. More than 31,000 people have been killed since October 7 and ceasefire talks remain stalled. Israel has accused Hamas of delaying a truce to inflame violence across the region during the holy month. The militant group however insists that more Israeli hostages had died in captivity than earlier believed. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned Israel against attacking the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.