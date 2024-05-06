Palestinians flee as Israel strikes Rafah in preparation for ‘limited scope operation’ against Hamas
Israel ordered tens of thousands sheltering in Rafah to evacuate on Monday ahead of a “limited scope operation". The development came amid last ditch efforts to broker a ceasefire deal with Hamas and drew sharp criticism from other countries. US President Joe Biden held a lengthy telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart with Washington reiterating its opposition towards a major ground invasion of the southern Gaza city.