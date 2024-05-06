Israel ordered tens of thousands sheltering in Rafah to evacuate on Monday ahead of a “limited scope operation". The development came amid last ditch efforts to broker a ceasefire deal with Hamas and drew sharp criticism from other countries. US President Joe Biden held a lengthy telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart with Washington reiterating its opposition towards a major ground invasion of the southern Gaza city.

Israels foreign minister says that his country 'agreed to significant concessions' but that Hamas chief Sinwar 'has no intention of releasing all hostages'

Why is Rafah important?

Israel has described Rafah as the last significant Hamas stronghold after seven months of war. Officials have repeatedly stressed the need for a ground invasion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting that civilians in Rafah would be moved out before any attack.

There are around 1.4 million people currently living in the city — most of whom fled southwards after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Most Arab and many European states have urged Israel to avoid attacking the city, fearing that it would lead to mass civilian casualties and worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

What is the current situation in Rafah?

A large numbers of people began leaving Rafah on Monday following Israel’s warning. It remains unclear how long it would take for the bulk of civilians to leave. Israeli officials privately say it could take weeks, while the US has expressed doubts that it can be done safely.

The Israel Defense Forces “will act with extreme force against terrorist organizations in your areas of residence," a spokesman said on X on Monday morning. He urged residents of eastern Rafah to go north to an “expanded humanitarian area" near Khan Younis, another city in Gaza.

When will Israel begin Rafah operation?

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman, said some 100,000 people were being ordered to move to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi. He said Israel was preparing a “limited scope operation" and would not say whether this was the beginning of a broader invasion of the city.

