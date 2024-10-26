Intense Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have resulted in significant casualties and mass displacements. The World Health Organization has described the situation as ‘catastrophic’ — particularly after Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Palestinians were seen running on foot or fleeing with their families on donkey carts this week as Israeli strikes left dozens dead in Gaza. Visuals shared online showed families walking through rubble and sitting on the side of the road as they sought to excape the barrage of missiles.

"The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic. Intensive military operations unfolding around and within healthcare facilities and a critical shortage of medical supplies, compounded by severely limited access, are depriving people of life saving care," the World Health Organization chief wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the health ministry in Gaza, Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan — the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza — on Friday. Local officials claim Israeli troops also detained hundreds of staffers, patients and displaced people during the raid.

The IDF however insisted that its forces were operating around Kamal Adwan, but remained unaware of “live fire and strikes in the area of the hospital". Israel said it was targeting “terrorists and terrorist" infrastructure in the area of the hospital and had killed militants in southern Gaza.

TW: Some of the visuals may be distressing for viewers. Discreetion is advised. Mint could not independently confirm the date and exact location showcased in the clip.

"The Health Ministry in Gaza informed us that the siege at Kamal Adwan Hospital has ended, but it came at a heavy cost. Following the detention of 44 male staff members, only female staff, the hospital director, and one male doctor are left to care for nearly 200 patients in desperate need of medical attention. Reports of the hospital facilities and medical supplies being damaged or destroyed during the siege are deplorable," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in his X post.

A similar situation was also reported from the southern city of Khan Younis — where the Gaza health ministry said Israeli airstrikes had killed at least 38 people and wounding dozens. Palestinians said the neighborhood was hit with no warning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Footage shared by the Palestinian Civil Defense showed rescuers pulling the bloodied bodies of nine children from the al-Farra family out of the ruins. The victims were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis as well as to the European Hospital, where records showed at least 15 members of the al-Farra family had been killed. Health officials said six members of the Abdeen family were also killed.