'Where can we go?' Palestinians head for South Gaza on foot as Israel issues final warning
Israeli Defense Forces warn North Gaza residents to evacuate, despite concerns about safety. Gazans question the safety of fleeing to South Gaza as Israeli military warns of ground incursion. UN urges Israel to rescind evacuation call as Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza.
Israeli Defense Forces, on Friday in a tweet, warned North Gaza residents to evacuate by 8pm, not paying heeds from several humanitarian groups warning against the warning. The tweet came several hours after the IDF had warned North Gaza residents to evacuate within twenty four hours.