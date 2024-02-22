Palestinians scrape spilled flour off ground as WFP halts food deliveries in Gaza citing ‘complete chaos’
Visuals have emerged of the deplorable condition in Gaza, wherein Palestinians have resorted to scraping spilled flour off open roads and putting them in pockets to be consumed later.
The United States vetoed a United Nations (UN) Resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza which has been facing the ire of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu for close to five months now. Further, despite mounting deaths the World Food Programme has stopped deliveries into Northern Gaza citing Israeli gunfire and a ‘collapse of civil order’. This in turn has triggered a severe food and hunger crisis in Gaza.