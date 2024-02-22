 Palestinians scrape spilled flour off ground as WFP halts food deliveries in Gaza citing ‘complete chaos’ | Mint
Palestinians scrape spilled flour off ground as WFP halts food deliveries in Gaza citing 'complete chaos'
Palestinians scrape spilled flour off ground as WFP halts food deliveries in Gaza citing ‘complete chaos’

 Sayantani Biswas

Visuals have emerged of the deplorable condition in Gaza, wherein Palestinians have resorted to scraping spilled flour off open roads and putting them in pockets to be consumed later.

Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City (REUTERS)
Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City (REUTERS)

The United States vetoed a United Nations (UN) Resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza which has been facing the ire of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu for close to five months now. Further, despite mounting deaths the World Food Programme has stopped deliveries into Northern Gaza citing Israeli gunfire and a ‘collapse of civil order’. This in turn has triggered a severe food and hunger crisis in Gaza

Visuals have emerged of the deplorable condition in Gaza, wherein Palestinians have resorted to scraping spilled flour off open roads and putting them in pockets to be consumed later. 

The WFP's suspension of deliverables increases fears of starvation in northern Gaza, which has been almost completely cut off from aid since late October amid Israel’s devastating war on the enclave.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said the decision “has not been taken lightly" as it risks people dying of hunger. But it said that “the safety and security to deliver critical food aid – and for people receiving it must be ensured".

The agency said it had first suspended deliveries to the north three weeks ago after a strike hit an aid truck. It tried resuming deliveries this week but said convoys on Sunday and Monday faced gunfire and crowds of hungry people stripping goods and beating a driver.

Notably, the WFP has previously warned of famine-like conditions affecting 2.3 million people in Gaza. In its latest move WFP said its teams “witnessed unprecedented levels of desperation" in the north over the past two days.

The suspension of aid to the north comes amid a sharp decline in the entry of aid trucks into the whole of Gaza. Figures by the UN office for humanitarian affairs (OCHA) show the average number of aid trucks entering Gaza has fallen from 140 a day in January to 60 a day in February.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, meanwhile said Israeli authorities have denied access to 51 percent of planned missions to deliver aid to northern Gaza.

UN agencies say cumbersome Israeli procedures have slowed crossings of trucks, while right-wing Israeli protesters have blocked trucks at the Kerem Shalom entry point into southern Gaza, saying the Palestinian people should not be given aid.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sayantani Biswas
Sayantani is an editor with Livemint. She covers stories of International and Indian politics, conflict
Published: 22 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST
