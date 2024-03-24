Palm Sunday, celebrated all across the globe among believers of Christianity, assumes importance as it marks the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. On 24 March, thousands of Christian faithful attended Palm Sunday celebrations at Jerusalem’s sacred Mount of Olives, marking the first day of Holy Week as conflict surges across the region.

Also known as Passion Sunday, the celebration marks the beginning of the most somber week in the Christian calendar, which marks Jesus' crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter.

On 24 March, 2024 Pope Francis presided at the service, read his noon prayer and was driven around the crowd in a popemobile. However, Pope Francis, at the last minute, skipped reading his homily during the Palm Sunday Mass for tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

Here's all you need to know about Palm Sunday

The donkey in the tale

The procession of Jesus into Jerusalem is described by the four Gospel writers in the Bible. The Gospels differ, but based on one expert they agree on this: Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey — or a colt.

Colt is defined as “a young male horse that is usually not castrated." But in the Bible, the word meaning “colt" is used almost exclusively for young donkeys, not horses, writes Joanne M. Pierce, professor emerita of religious studies at the College of the Holy Cross.

The palms in the tale

In the biblical Palm Sunday story, a cheering crowd greeted Jesus along the road. Some spread their garments on the ground; others threw down leafy branches they had cut from the fields. In the Gospel of John, they are branches from palms, a tree that symbolized victory and triumph.

In the Gospel of Matthew, people began to shout: “Hosanna to the son of David! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!"

The word “Hosanna" is a plea for salvation and an exclamation of adoration. After the procession, the Bible says Jesus entered Jerusalem and went into the temple.

How is Palm Sunday celebrated?

The ritual or liturgy typically starts with a blessing of the palms by clergy. It's followed by a reading of the Passion of Christ, meaning an account of the final events of Jesus' life.

Some ceremonies in German-speaking countries used to include a figure of Jesus riding a donkey, Encyclopedia Britannica says. The figure is called a “ Palmesel," or German for “palm donkey," according to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which on its site recounts how worshippers would lay palms on the ground before the Palmesel during lively processions.

Christian pilgrims in the Holy Land mark Palm Sunday by holding Masses and processions retracing Jesus’ triumphal entry. Worshippers carry palm fronds and olive branches and march from the top of the neighboring Mount of Olives to Jerusalem’s historic Old City, home to holy sites of the three Abrahamic monotheistic faiths. In churches around the world, the palms are often taken home by congregants, and some will become ashes.

The ashes of today

Ashes can be purchased, but some churches make their own by burning the palms from prior years.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!