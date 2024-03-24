Palm Sunday: From symbolism of donkey, to blessings of palm trees- Here's everything you need to know
Palm Sunday, celebrated all across the globe among believers of Christianity, assumes importance as it marks the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. On 24 March, thousands of Christian faithful attended Palm Sunday celebrations at Jerusalem’s sacred Mount of Olives, marking the first day of Holy Week as conflict surges across the region.