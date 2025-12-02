Palme d'Or winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi sentenced to one year in prison by Iran for 'propaganda activities'

Tehran Revolutionary Court has sentenced Jafar Panahi — the celebrated Iranian director who recently won the Palme d'Or — to one year in prison, a two-year travel ban, and a ban on membership in any political or social organisations, his lawyer confirmed on December 1, 2025.
The ruling, delivered in absentia, accuses Panahi of “propaganda activities” against the Iranian regime — a familiar charge in repeated legal cases against the director over the years.
