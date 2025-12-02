Palme d'Or winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi sentenced to one year in prison by Iran for 'propaganda activities'

Jafar Panahi, the acclaimed Iranian director, has been sentenced to one year in prison, a two-year travel ban, and a prohibition from joining any political or social organisations by Tehran Revolutionary Court.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated2 Dec 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Iran has sentenced director Jafar Panahi to one year in prison.

Tehran Revolutionary Court has sentenced Jafar Panahi — the celebrated Iranian director who recently won the Palme d'Or — to one year in prison, a two-year travel ban, and a ban on membership in any political or social organisations, his lawyer confirmed on December 1, 2025.

The ruling, delivered in absentia, accuses Panahi of “propaganda activities” against the Iranian regime — a familiar charge in repeated legal cases against the director over the years.

