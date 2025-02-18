Foodstuffs Own Brands Ltd has issued a recall for a specific batch of its Pams brand Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets in New Zealand due to a potential contamination with blue rubber which is a foreign matter. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has supported the recall, urging customers to check their products and take necessary action.

Affected product details The affected product is a 1kg bag of Pams Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets with the best-before date of 16 October 2025. This batch has been identified as possibly containing blue rubber fragments, posing a health risk. The recall applies to products sold at various supermarkets across New Zealand, including Four Square, Gilmours, New World, Pak’nSave, and Social Supermarket stores.

Instructions for consumers Vincent Arbuckle, Deputy Director-General of New Zealand Food Safety, advised that customers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it. “If you have a 1kg bag of Pams Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets with a best-before date of 16 October 2025, don’t eat them,” Arbuckle said.

Customers should either return the product to the store for a refund or dispose of it if returning it isn’t feasible.

No other Pams products affected The recall is limited to this particular batch of chicken nuggets and does not affect any other Pams brand products. Foodstuffs has confirmed that the products have been removed from store shelves, and no affected items have been exported.