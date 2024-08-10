Panama asks the US to expedite resources for repatriating migrants

By Elida Moreno

PANAMA CITY, - Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino asked the U.S. to accelerate aid deliveries for repatriating migrants who cross into Panama through the dangerous Darien Gap, as part of the president's efforts to slow migration through the Central American nation.

Mulino took office in early July vowing to crack down on the record number of migrants crossing the Darien and announced an agreement with the U.S. under which Washington would foot the bill for sending back migrants who enter Panama without authorization.

In July, irregular migrant crossings through the Darien fell 34% from the previous month, after Panama installed barbed wire and took other measures aimed at blocking migrants from making the dangerous journey.

In a press conference on Thursday, Mulino called on the U.S. to deliver the money quickly, saying he needed it for repatriation flights.

"The ball is in their court, we have done everything we can do," he said, referring to the Americans.

"Their border is in Panama, not in Texas," he added.

The U.S. Embassy in Panama did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mulino's remarks.

Panama has become a transit route for hundreds of thousands of migrants each year, many of whom seek to reach the United States. Last year, a record number of more than 520,000 migrants – many Venezuelans – crossed the dangerous Darien jungle, fleeing violence and poverty.

Mulino said that he is concerned about a new wave of Venezuelan migrants heading north, following Venezuela's contested presidential elections late last month.

Panama plans to repatriate Venezuelan migrants to Colombia, after Venzuela temporarily suspended flights between Panama and Venezuela late last month, after Panama joined other countries in asking for a review of the election results.

On Wednesday, Panama began the repatriation plan with a flight that carried 28 Colombians back to their home country. It was paid for by Panama.

The Colombian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.