Panama casts doubt on BlackRock canal ports deal touted by Trump
SummaryThe country’s top auditor said CK Hutchison owes the government $300 million, posing a hurdle to a plan touted by Trump to bring the ports under U.S. control.
Panama’s top auditor said Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison owes hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid fees and failed to get necessary clearances for two key ports of the Panama Canal, dealing a blow to plans by U.S. asset manager BlackRock to buy the ports as part of a $22.8 billion transaction.