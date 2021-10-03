‘The damage could be insurmountable,’ the Panamanian government said in the letter, sent through a law firm to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)
Panama fears the publication Sunday of a new expose about financial secrecy in global tax havens could again taint its reputation, which was seriously damaged by the "Panama Papers" scandal, according to a government letter released by local media.
"The damage could be insurmountable," the Panamanian government said in the letter, sent through a law firm to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
That massive data leak exposed widespread tax avoidance and evasion using complex structures of offshore shell companies and caused an international outcry.
The leak, linked to the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, damaged Panama's international image, despite the fact that most of the companies involved were overseas.
The investigation revealed the concealment of properties, companies, assets, profits and tax evasion by heads of state and government, political leaders and personalities from finance, sports and the arts.
Since then, Panama has carried out various legal reforms to strengthen banking controls and penalize tax evasion with jail time.
The Panama of 2016 "is nothing like the Panama of today," the government said in its letter.
