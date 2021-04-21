OPEN APP
Panama to buy 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

Panama will purchase another 2 million doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19, bringing its total purchase of this vaccine to about 7 million doses, the government said on Tuesday.

The Central American nation has already received about 600,000 doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine.

With the additional purchase, the government said its vaccines portfolio will reach 9 million doses, enough for more than 90% of its population.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Tom Hogue)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

