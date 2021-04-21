Panama to buy 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panama will purchase another 2 million doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19, bringing its total purchase of this vaccine to about 7 million doses, the government said on Tuesday.

With the additional purchase, the government said its vaccines portfolio will reach 9 million doses, enough for more than 90% of its population.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Tom Hogue)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

