‘This is a historic moment for relations between India, Latin America

Panama is a hub because of our geography. India and Panama are discovering each other and we have understood that our geographic position and our logistic capabilities can make Panama a hub for Indians. It’s important to highlight also that the meeting between the SICA countries and S Jaishankar was really important. The SICA countries together have a population of 60 million people. We are currently focusing on tech and agriculture. The exports of motor bikes from India are also present. The most important point here is that the strategic position of Panama will allow India to diversify and to operate in the whole continent. Indian companies like Hetero Drugs, TVS Motor, UPL and MSN are already operating in Latin America and some of them are moving to Panama to start operating throughout the continent.