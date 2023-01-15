Panama to lure Indian investments with prospect of access to Americas, indicates Foreign Minister

Trade between Indian and Panama peaked in 2021 at USD 548 million and that is a higher number than some countries that are geographically closer to India. The economic relationship is more strategic. While Panama is a country of only 4.5 million people, it is a door to the region. It is geographically located in such a way that you can reach the United States, Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela in a short time. Panama is also a democracy and its growth is sustainable. Panama also uses the dollar, which makes our economy more stable. When you think about Panama, it’s impossible to think about just numbers. You have to think about the country in a strategic way considering that you can reach the rest of the region from Panama. The country also has the Panama canal and among the best logistics systems in the continent. The strategic asset is to have Panama as a hub and then enter the region.