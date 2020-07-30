Pandemic advice ignored by Donald Trump helps Vietnam fight coronavirus

Faced with a resurgence that has similarly confounded Japan, Hong Kong and Australia, Vietnamese authorities are moving to contain a fresh cluster that has led to 27 new cases in the past week, for a total of 450 cases as of Wednesday. Officials imposed strict quarantines on thousands of people who may have been exposed in the coastal city of Danang, reimposed stay-at-home measures and tightened border and immigration controls to prevent illegal entry. The government is now warning the virus could spread to other regions, including Ho Chi Minh City and the capital of Hanoi.