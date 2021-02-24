Pandemic loneliness is hitting young adults especially hard

More than one-third of 950 Americans reported feeling lonely at least “frequently" in the previous four weeks, according to a newly released survey by researchers at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, conducted in October. That’s higher than the quarter of respondents who recalled feeling serious loneliness in the two months before the pandemic, and 28% of respondents said they had experienced increases in the frequency of their loneliness. Young adults and mothers felt especially isolated, the survey reported.

Social disruption has hit people in myriad ways: A college student living back at home may feel disconnected from their normal social life, while an overworked parent may feel detached from their usual support system. And even people managing to cultivate an active Zoom-led social life may still feel disconnected.

But it is possible to take steps to reduce loneliness, says Richard Weissbourd, a senior lecturer in Harvard’s Graduate School of Education who directs the Making Caring Common project, which has studied community and interfamily relationships over the course of the pandemic.

Dr. Weissbourd spoke with the Journal about the rise in loneliness and what we can do about it.

How does loneliness vary by age group?

“I think it’s in our consciousness that the elderly are the ones who are lonely, but young people are lonely, too," Dr. Weissbourd says. Levels of loneliness among young people in their late teens and early 20s were the highest in adults ages 18 to 65: 61% of young people ages 18 to 25 reported serious loneliness in the prior month, compared with 24% in adults ages 55 to 65, according to the research, which was published in a Making Caring Common project report.

Even without a pandemic, the late teens and early 20s can be a disconcerting time. “They are not anchored to their families and may be grappling with some life-defining decisions," from relationships to career paths, he says. It is normally an intensely social time, and connections with peers are often very important. “Since the pandemic, they don’t have access to young people in the same way," he adds.

Are there other groups that are especially lonely?

Mothers of young children also reported high levels of loneliness. While 35% of parents overall reported frequent loneliness, that number soared to 51% for mothers in particular. Dr. Weissbourd says the pandemic has generated huge stress for mothers while also depleting their social reserves and limiting their ability to replenish connections.

What can people do to make themselves feel less lonely?

Make a point to check in at least once a week with a relative who lives alone, he suggests. Have a conversation with an employee at the grocery store. Take extra time to chat with the crossing guard or a mail person. Enjoy an over-the-fence laugh with a neighbor. It may mean a lot to them, too. “A lot of people are so depleted right now that a simple hello can be really meaningful," he says.

How can parents help children feel less lonely?

The pandemic has disrupted kids’ normal social relationships, from school and sports teams to grandparents and friends. Social media can sometimes make it worse. “Social media is such a curated self-display, filled with posing, and a lot of what they see is how happy people are," he says. “That can magnify loneliness."

He suggests taking advantage of the many pandemic-prompted online resources now available for kids, such as online art classes, group music lessons and even online puppy training. Many libraries have created virtual reading clubs and sketch classes for children. And masked, outdoor get-togethers with trusted families can be another good option.

