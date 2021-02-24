Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pandemic loneliness is hitting young adults especially hard
Photo: iStockphoto

Pandemic loneliness is hitting young adults especially hard

3 min read . 04:29 PM IST Anne Marie Chaker, The Wall Street Journal

New research shows rampant loneliness among Americans, with young adults and mothers among the most vulnerable. Here are ways to help

The coronavirus pandemic has caused another kind of pervasive affliction, Harvard researchers say: loneliness.

More than one-third of 950 Americans reported feeling lonely at least “frequently" in the previous four weeks, according to a newly released survey by researchers at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, conducted in October. That’s higher than the quarter of respondents who recalled feeling serious loneliness in the two months before the pandemic, and 28% of respondents said they had experienced increases in the frequency of their loneliness. Young adults and mothers felt especially isolated, the survey reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST

FDA to release review of J&J’s single-dose vaccine

2 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.