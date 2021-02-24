Pandemic loneliness is hitting young adults especially hard

Pandemic loneliness is hitting young adults especially hard3 min read . 04:29 PM IST
New research shows rampant loneliness among Americans, with young adults and mothers among the most vulnerable. Here are ways to help
The coronavirus pandemic has caused another kind of pervasive affliction, Harvard researchers say: loneliness.
More than one-third of 950 Americans reported feeling lonely at least “frequently" in the previous four weeks, according to a newly released survey by researchers at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, conducted in October. That’s higher than the quarter of respondents who recalled feeling serious loneliness in the two months before the pandemic, and 28% of respondents said they had experienced increases in the frequency of their loneliness. Young adults and mothers felt especially isolated, the survey reported.
