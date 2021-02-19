OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pandemic will not end until the world is vaccinated: Merkel at G7 virtual summit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her mask after a news conference following a virtual summit meeting with G7 leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany (AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her mask after a news conference following a virtual summit meeting with G7 leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany (AP)

Pandemic will not end until the world is vaccinated: Merkel at G7 virtual summit

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 10:29 PM IST Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they had not discussed specific percentages of their vaccine stocks that should be given to poorer countries

Berlin: Germany and other wealthy countries may need to give some of their own stock of vaccines to developing countries in addition to money, since only vaccinating the whole world will end the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Speaking after a video conference of leaders of the G7 group of large developed economies, Merkel said they had not discussed specific percentages of their vaccine stocks that should be given to poorer countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Last year, the ministry decriminalized the Companies Act to simplify the way procedural lapses are dealt with.

Government liberalizes definition of listed firms

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST
(Photo: PTI)

Over 1.38 cr traffic violations reported last year compared to 1.05 cr in 2019: Data

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Britain's Prince Philip

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST
If Delhi’s air pollution could be lowered to the national standard, it would increase the life expectancy of Delhi’s citizens by six years. Photo: HT

To tackle dust pollution, Delhi govt to prepare comprehensive action plan

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST

But she told journalists: "I stressed in my intervention that the pandemic is not over until all people in the world have been vaccinated."

Merkel said new U.S. President Joe Biden had already bolstered international cooperation: "The change of government in the United States of America, in particular, has strengthened multilateralism," she said.

Turning to diplomacy over Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, Merkel said: "I will at least try to bring new momentum into the negotiations ... we now have to make sure that a problem does not arise as to who makes the first step."

Iran's foreign minister said earlier on Friday it will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, reacting coolly to Washington's initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout