Pandit Jasraj, doyen of Indian classical music, dies at 90

Though he didn’t foray into Hindi film music like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who were known as the duo Shiv-Hari, he occasionally did lend his voice to classical and semi-classical compositions for movie soundtracks. The most notable of these was a duet with Bhimsen Joshi for Birbal My Brother (1975). Pandit Jasraj was also known for mentoring young talent and over the years, several of his students such as Sanjeev Abhyankar and Kala Ramnath became established classical musicians in their own right. Even at the age of 90, he could be found teaching students over Skype.