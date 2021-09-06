Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Panjshir resistance calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal

Panjshir resistance calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal

Premium
FILE PHOTO: A truck with National Resistance Front markings is seen on a mountain top near Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan in this still image obtained from an undated video handout. NATIONAL RESISTANCE FRONT OF AFGHANISTAN HANDOUT/Handout via REUTERS
1 min read . 07:39 AM IST Livemint

Panjshir resistance holed up in the Panjshir Valley against the Taliban have called for a ceasefire

Resistance forces holed up in the Panjshir Valley against the Taliban have called for a ceasefire, a statement from their leaders said, after reports they had suffered heavy losses at the weekend.

The National Resistance Front said late Sunday it "proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir... and withdraw its forces. In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action."

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir, on Sunday said resistance forces are ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban leave the province, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

"The national resistance forces are ready to immediately stop the war to achieve a lasting peace if the Taliban cease their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab, and hope to hold a large meeting with scholars and reformers, and continue discussions and talks," Massoud said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Further, Ahmad Massoud added that the National Resistance Front suggests that the Taliban halt its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. The National Resistance Front, on the other hand, will direct its forces to refrain from military action.

