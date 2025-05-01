‘Panners must be brought to justice’: What EAM Jaishankar told US Secy of State Marco Rubio on Pahalgam terror attack

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Jaishankar stated that the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack must be brought to justice.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with the US Secretary Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice.”

During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. Expressing his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Rubio also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

In the call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, AFP reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, a senior government source told AFP.

Pakistan's government has denied any involvement in the shooting and vowed that “any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response”, AFP reported.

Earlier, ANI reported citing sources that PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, ANI reported.