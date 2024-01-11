Pannun assassination case: ‘Will provide info only if…’, US denies defence materials to murder plot accused
US government refuses to provide defence materials to Indian national Nikhil Gupta, detained in a Czech prison on a murder-for-hire charge in a foiled assassination attempt on a Khalistani terrorist.
The US government has objected to providing defence materials to Indian national Nikhil Gupta who was detained in a Czech prison on a murder-for-hire charge in a foiled assassination attempt on a Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
