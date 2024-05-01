Pannun ‘assassination’ plot: US says ‘expect India’s accountability' amid report on RAW official's involvement
India has denied these allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ and said an investigation into the matter was already in progress. The Washington Post reported, attributed to unnamed sources, claimed RAW officer Vikram Yadav was involved in a foiled plot to ‘assassinate’ Pannun.
A United States State Department official said the country is “regularly working" with India in its probe regarding allegations surrounding a plot to “assassinate" Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, PTI reported.
