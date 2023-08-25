Paper straws contain potentially toxic chemicals, pose risk to health: Report1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST
According to the study, poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were discovered in the majority of paper and bamboo straws they tested.
Sipping cold coffee or soft drinks with paper straws may land you in health troubles, Sky News quoted a study conducted by Belgian researchers, who claim paper straws contain potentially toxic chemicals that could pose a risk to people, wildlife, and the environment.
