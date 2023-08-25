Paper straws contain potentially toxic chemicals, pose risk to health: Report

Sipping cold coffee or soft drinks with paper straws may land you in health troubles, Sky News quoted a study conducted by Belgian researchers, who claim paper straws contain potentially toxic chemicals that could pose a risk to people, wildlife, and the environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the study, poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were discovered in the majority of paper and bamboo straws they tested. They say that PFAS have been long-lasting and potentially destructive to human health over time.

Though these paper straws are considered 'eco-friendly" compared to their plastic counterparts, that were been banned in the UK since 2020.

In their study, the researchers analyzed straws made from a range of materials from shops and fast-food restaurants and found that 18 out of 20 brands of paper straws contained PFAS. However, they did not look if PFAS leaked out of the straws into the liquids.

Since 2020, the most commonly found PFAS, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), has been prohibited worldwide. Also, no PFAS traces were detected in any of the steel straws they tested.

Meanwhile, the researchers say that despite PFAS concentrations were found to be low, the chemicals could accumulate in the body over many years.

Health issues including lower response to vaccines, lower birth weight, thyroid disease, increased cholesterol levels, liver damage, kidney cancer, and testicular cancer have been associated with these chemicals used.

The researchers added that the presence of PFAS in the bulk of paper straws was due to them being used as a water-repellent coating.

Dr Thimo Groffen, from the University of Antwerp, said, as quoted by Sky News, "Straws made from plant-based materials, such as paper and bamboo, are often advertised as being more sustainable and eco-friendly than those made from plastic. However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that's not necessarily true."

As per details, PFAs are used in items such as outdoor clothing and non-stick pans as they are resistant to water, heat and stains.