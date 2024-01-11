Shops attacked, riots erupted in Papua New Guinea as police strike over missing pay, 15 dead
Riots erupted in Papua New Guinea after police went on strike over pay, resulting in attacks on properties and fires in the capital Port Moresby. At least 15 people have been killed during the violent riots, with Prime Minister James Marape vowing to not tolerate lawlessness.
Papua New Guinea (PNG), a country located in the Australian continent, has been hit by riots after police went on strike over pay. Properties in the capital Port Moresby were attacked and set on fire as per media reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message