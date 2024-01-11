Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Shops attacked, riots erupted in Papua New Guinea as police strike over missing pay, 15 dead

Shops attacked, riots erupted in Papua New Guinea as police strike over missing pay, 15 dead

Livemint

  • Riots erupted in Papua New Guinea after police went on strike over pay, resulting in attacks on properties and fires in the capital Port Moresby. At least 15 people have been killed during the violent riots, with Prime Minister James Marape vowing to not tolerate lawlessness.

People run with merchandise as crowds leave shops with looted goods amid a state of unrest in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea (PNG), a country located in the Australian continent, has been hit by riots after police went on strike over pay. Properties in the capital Port Moresby were attacked and set on fire as per media reports.

Police in the Pacific Island nation have struggled with a surge in violent crime over the past year. Police had begun a strike on Wednesday morning after discovering a reduction in their pay packets.

As per the latest reports, at least 15 people have died during a night of violent riots.

Eight people died in riots in the capital Port Moresby while a further seven were killed in Lae, in the country's north ABC News reported.

Prime Minister James Marape said the "lawlessness" would "not be tolerated" after angry crowds looted shops and torched buildings throughout Wednesday evening.

The government circulated messages on social media denying that a new tax had been imposed on police, and Marape vowed to fix any administrative error that had caused the pay shortfall.

Footages on social media showed fires burning in the city on Wednesday, with the PNG Post Courier newspaper reporting firefighters had been threatened as they tried to do their jobs.

The United States embassy in Port Moresby said police had returned to work, but that tensions remained high.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country's high commission was monitoring the situation, and Canberra had not received any requests for help from Papua New Guinea, which it regularly supports in policing and security.

“We continue to urge calm at this difficult time. We haven't had any requests from the PNG government at this time but ... our friends in Papua New Guinea, we have a great relationship with them," Albanese said.

