Papua New Guinea grapples with escalating tribal violence, death toll reaches 64
Sixty-four bloodied bodies found in Papua New Guinea's highlands after a deadly ambush between rival tribes near Wabag. Ongoing gun battles reported. Clashes fueled by historical tribal conflicts and influx of automatic weapons.
Sixty-four bloodied bodies have been found in Papua New Guinea's highlands, police said Monday, as officers reported ongoing gun battles between rival tribes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message