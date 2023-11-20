The eruption of a volcano on November 20 in Papua New Guinea, the country based in Oceania, has triggered tsunami fears in the region. The weather agency of Japan said that it was assessing the risk posed to its coastal belt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The volcano, Mount Ulawan, erupted at 3:30 pm local time (0630 GMT). It was located on the country's island of New Britain. Following the eruption of volcano, smoke up to the height was 15,000 meters was recorded, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, citing the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Darwin, Australia.

The risk of a tsunami reaching Japan, along with other possible impacts of the volcanic eruption, was being assessed, JMA noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

If Japan gets affected by a tsunami, the first waves would be witnessed in the islands of Ogasawara and Izu later on November 20, the agency said, according to the Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The possible size of the tsunami could not be predicted in the immediate period following the volcano eruption, JMA reportedly added. There was no warning or advisory issued on a notable change in sea level by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

The agency of the Papua New Guinea government that monitors natural calamities like earthquake and volcano eruptions has not issued a tsunami warning yet, the Hindustan Times reported, adding that Geoscience Australia – also a government agency – said there were no tsunami risks in the waters surrounding Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There was no tsunami alert issued by the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center as well.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.