OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Why Paracetamol tablets are disappearing from Pakistan's pharmacies
Listen to this article

ISLAMABAD : Paracetamol is unavailable in many of Pakistan's pharmacies and is reportedly being sold in the black market, reported DAWN.

A Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) official attributed the shortage of Paracetamol, the most commonly prescribed medicine for COVID patients, to the rising number of dengue cases and the subsequent demand for the painkiller, reported the newspaper

Drap on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 15 pharmaceutical companies for failing to manufacture, Paracetamol, despite having licences.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently facing the fifth COVID wave and the number of active cases across the country has crossed the 100,000 mark.

Pakistan's national positivity rate is at 9.65 per cent and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recorded 32 deaths across the country over the past 24 hours. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout