Drap on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 15 pharmaceutical companies for failing to manufacture, Paracetamol, despite having licences
ISLAMABAD :
Paracetamol is unavailable in many of Pakistan's pharmacies and is reportedly being sold in the black market, reported DAWN.
A Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) official attributed the shortage of Paracetamol, the most commonly prescribed medicine for COVID patients, to the rising number of dengue cases and the subsequent demand for the painkiller, reported the newspaper