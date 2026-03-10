Parents left her to die: Entrepreneur survives abuse, crushing debt, divorce to build ₹333 crore empire

Huang Xuanni grew up as the sixth of seven daughters in a family that clearly preferred sons. This is the story of a 44-year-old businesswoman from Hunan province in central China.

Her parents barely paid attention to her. She ate alone on the doorstep, and they rarely even remembered her name. In one heartbreaking incident, her parents abandoned her on a mountain when she fell ill. A stranger found her and brought her back home, according to the South China Morning Post.

Life was no easier at school. She walked nearly three hours over mountains to reach it. She carried food from home with just one yuan ( ₹13 at the present rate) as weekly pocket money. She often had her rice stolen by classmates.

Despite all this, Huang pushed through and earned a degree from Hunan Agricultural University. She later moved to Shenzhen after her marriage.

But, the relationship turned abusive. She fell into depression. After her divorce, she lost custody of her daughter. Instead of giving up, she chose to rebuild life on her own terms.

Huang Xuanni took a big leap of faith in 2015. She quit her job and started a women's clothing store on Taobao, China's giant online shopping platform.

With just 50,000 yuan (more than ₹6.5 lakh) and a friend by her side, she bought small-sized high-end clothes from a Shenzhen market. Huang clicked the photos herself while her friend modelled, SCMP reported.

She targeted petite women who struggled to find well-fitting clothes. Within a month, sales crossed 1 lakh yuan ( ₹13 lakh).

But, by 2017, some bad business decisions left her buried under a debt of 50 lakh yuan (over ₹6.5 crore). Instead of giving up, she buried herself in books on branding, fashion and business. She also took online courses.

In 2020, Huang launched her own brand: Mix Selection. She also tapped into the neo-Chinese fashion trend, mixing traditional silk with modern styles.

By November 2023, her neo-Chinese dresses alone had clocked sales of over 87 lakh yuan ( ₹11.5 crore). She cleared all her debts and even threw a celebratory meal for every creditor, according to the publication.

Huang took her brand beyond just clothing. She connected personally with customers on social media, shared her daily outfits and meals, and made followers feel like close friends.

She was among the first female clothing shop owners in China to use social media this way. She was later accepted into Peking University's prestigious Executive MBA programme.

Mix Selection goes international By 2025, Mix Selection's sales crossed 250 million yuan ( ₹333 crore). The brand went international and built a community of nearly 20 lakh followers.

Huang also created an AI-based knowledge platform covering branding, communication and life skills. But, beyond wealth, her bigger goal is to inspire other women through books, films and her own lived story.