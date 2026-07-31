Parents pay ₹8.2 crore for secret gene experiment; daughter dies: Lead doctor gets away with informal verbal counselling

Shanghai Jiaotong University is investigating a girl's death during a trial. The incident occurred during an experimental gene-editing procedure in 2025. This has raised serious ethical concerns across China's biomedical sector, according to CNN.

The university has established a working group for investigation purposes. It will examine both the clinical trial and the related paper.

The announcement followed a joint report from Science and Retraction Watch. These publications detailed the botched trial in significant depth.

What happened to the girl? The girl was diagnosed with Snijders Blok-Campeau syndrome, a rare condition. Her parents pursued specialised gene therapy despite milder symptoms initially.

They connected with neuroscientist Qiu Zilong at Shanghai Jiaotong University. He specialised in base editing techniques for rare paediatric diseases.

Under his treatment plan, she'd receive groundbreaking brain-directed gene therapy. Qiu reportedly assured the family there'd be "no safety catastrophes".

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Preclinical trials in animals preceded human treatment preparations. The ethics committee approved trials before final preclinical results emerged, though.

Days after the treatment last March, the girl developed severe complications. She experienced high fever alongside signs of kidney damage. She was rushed to intensive care but ultimately died. These reported details, however, remain unverified at the moment.

Officials later fined the hospital roughly $3,600 ( ₹3.4 lakh) for oversight failures. The lead doctor received informal verbal counselling as an additional consequence. Neither penalty was substantial, given the severity of the outcomes.

Parents only learned of the Nature publication this past February. That paper described the research without mentioning the human trial.

It also omitted any reference to their daughter's tragic death. They demanded investigation and retraction, fearing false hope elsewhere. The university reportedly denied their retraction request outright, according to CNN.

Parents reportedly paid $860,000 ( ₹8.2 crore) towards developing this experimental treatment. They claim doctors never warned them that death was one of the possibilities.

They hoped that treatment would correct their daughter's genetic defect. This defect caused developmental delays, worrying them for her future. The hospital's ethics board concluded death was "definitely related" to treatment, CNN reported.

However, penalties remained minor, and outcomes were never publicly disclosed. This happened despite related research being published in Nature.

Nature’s deputy editor Victoria Aranda has told CNN, “No information that a human trial was planned or ongoing was ever shared with us, nor was any data related to human therapy shared or mentioned in any version of the submitted study.”

Outrage in China This case has sparked significant outrage across Chinese scientific communities. It follows tighter rules after a major scandal in 2018.

That scandal involved gene-edited embryos from scientist He Jiankui. Current gene therapy differs in that it does not affect future generations.

Experts consider this new case particularly concerning for several reasons. Unlike previous cases, it involves well-established scientists at prestigious institutions.

Global health expert Yanzhong Huang noted “persistent gaps” despite years of regulatory promises. A senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in the US called it potentially "the tip of the iceberg" broadly.

China's share of global clinical trials has grown dramatically recently. Experts remain divided on whether stricter governance might have helped.