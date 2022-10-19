In a gruesome murder, the body of 12-year-old girl Lola Daviet was discovered abandoned in a plastic packing box outside her apartment building in Paris last week. Her hands and feet were tied and 2 Post-It notes were pasted on each of her feet as ‘0’ and ‘1’. The autopsy report cited that the girl died of asphyxiation. Though the intent of the murder seems to ‘organ trafficking’, police are yet to confirm.

Lola's mother told the police that the girl did not return home from school on Friday. CCTV footage revealed that she entered her Paris apartment building around 3:15 p.m. Her father, meanwhile, told police he reviewed the building’s security video and saw his daughter accompanied by an unknown woman. The same woman was seen about two hours later carrying two heavy bags, as per reports.

Later on Saturday, the suspect a 24-year-old Algerian national was arrested. She was identified as “Dahbia B". She even asked the witness for help in exchange for money from an “organ-trafficking affair."

Dahbia B did not make mention of any organ trafficking to the police. Despite the witness’ alleged account, police are reportedly not considering organ trafficking as a motive in this case; instead, local authorities suggested Dahbia B is psychologically unstable.

On Monday, Dahbia B appeared in court, where she was accused of murdering a child under the age of 15, rape, acts of torture and of concealing a body.

Police also arrested a second unnamed suspect who is believed to have driven Dahbia B and the plastic box around in his car on Friday, according to the BBC. Eventually, Dahbia B and the box returned to Daviet’s apartment complex. She later left again without the box.

Several politicians criticized the government over the murder.

“This Algerian woman was under an obligation to leave French territory, issued 2 months ago," Jordan Bardella wrote in French. “She had nothing to do in France, yet nothing was done."

“We have before our eyes the complete bankruptcy of a government," he continued.

Éric Zemmour, president of the far-right political party Reconquête, called Daviet’s death a “Francocide." He tweeted that Daviet’s killer “should have never crossed her path."