Paris: 12-year-old Lola Daviet found dead in a box. What's motive behind murder?

In a gruesome murder, the body of 12-year-old girl Lola Daviet was discovered abandoned in a plastic packing box outside her apartment building in Paris last week. Her hands and feet were tied and 2 Post-It notes were pasted on each of her feet as ‘0’ and ‘1’. The autopsy report cited that the girl died of asphyxiation. Though the intent of the murder seems to ‘organ trafficking’, police are yet to confirm.

