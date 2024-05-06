2024 Paris Olympics: Cybersecurity, organised crime remain unprecedented challenge
Cybersecurity remains a key challenge during the 2024-Paris Olympics which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. French president Emmanuel Macron has said that he had no doubt Russia would malevolently target the Paris Olympics.
Paris 2024 is getting ready to face an unprecedented challenge in terms of cybersecurity, with organisers expecting a huge pressure on the Games this summer.
